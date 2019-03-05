“For the People” Tour Coming!

March 5th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

No gimmicks. No tricks. No politics.

Bringing the truth straight to the people.

The “For The People” tour with Dee 1, Flame and Bizzle is headed to Evansville after they rock L.A..

Presented by Club His-Hop Evansville, tickets are $10 for general admission.

VIP tickets are $30 and include a meet and greet with photos.

Doors open at 6pm and the concert will begin at 7, March 16th, at 818 Boeke Road.


Find tickets at forthepeopletour.com.

