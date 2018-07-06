Home Kentucky Two people rescued from John T. Myers Lock and Dam July 6th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky

Two people are recovering after getting caught in the John T. Myers Lock and Dam in Union County, Kentucky.

Thursday evening, Union County first responders were called to the lock and dam after a witness saw two people hanging on to a gate.

Officials say when they arrived, they discovered those two people were not wearing life vests. They were both rescued and treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities tell us five people have been rescued from the gates of this dam recently.

All boaters are asked to pay attention to the warning signs and buoys.

Comments

comments