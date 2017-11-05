People in Mustaches Run Through Garvin Park
Garvin Park in Evansville fills with mustaches Sunday afternoon to benefit the American Cancer Society.
Deaconess Cancer Services held the 5K Stache Dache giving people a chance to walk and show their support for cancer survivors.
“To be able to offer something like this for the Tri-State it’s something I‘ve always wanted to do and see,” said Brandon Barrett, Stache Dache 5K founder. “Whenever the runners take off it’s just a great feeling to be able to raise money for men’s cancer and fitness in general.”
For those without a stache, it was not a problem. Staches were given out to participants at the race.