People Marching to Remember and Celebrate the Life of Dr. King

Marching to Remember and Celebrate the Life of Dr. King January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Step by step…people of all ages and color walked side by side to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Owensoboro. The march started at 9 a.m. at Owensboro High School and ended at Brescia University.

One grandmother has brought her nine-year-old granddaughter here since birth. She says it’s because she believes “in order to learn the work of justice you have to start from the beginning.”

Marcher Linda Craig says, “The young people…if they’re brought up in a culture that works on justice, they already have their feet on the ground and what they do is help us carry it forward.”

Organizers say this march has been happening in Owenboro for more than 40 years.

