People Join Together to Honor Man Behind Social Change in Madisonville

October 24th, 2017 Kentucky

People are joining together to honor a man behind social change in Madisonville. A petition on Change.org is working to raise money to build a monument of James Van Leer. He was responsible for working to desegregate schools in Hopkins County.

In 1957, Van Leer became the first African-American student to attend an all white school after the Supreme Court ruled that school segregation was unconstitutional.

Van Leer was just nine when the Supreme Court ruling came down, and he was in fourth grade at Waddill Elementary. He passed away in September in Evansville.

To sign the petition, visit James Van Leer.

