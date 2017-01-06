People Gathered To Send Off Lt. Gov. Elect Suzanne Crouch

People gathered to send off Lieutenant Governor-elect and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch. Crowds gathered downtown at the Arch of Evansville to say one last goodbye to the Mater Dei alum.

Crouch outlined some of her duties in office and what she hopes to accomplish during her time as second in command of the Hoosier state.

She plans to continue her work with people, who are often overlooked once she takes office.

“We must raise up Hoosiers with disabilities, Hoosiers with mental health and drug and alcohol addiction challenges and we must continue to figure out ways to raise them up and serve them better,” said Crouch.

The current State Auditor will be officially sworn-in to her new position on January 9th.

