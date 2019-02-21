People Find New Routes Around Town From Road Closures in Point Township

After days of heavy rain, people in Point Township, Indiana run into many obstacles trying to make their way around town.

SR 69 and Hastings Lane sit right next to each other and have both been closed for days.

Timothy Briesachei says, “If you don’t have a boat, you don’t go out, you stay home.”

Earlier this week, SR69 had about 18 inches of water covering the street. Even though the water is starting to go down, Hastings Lane is nowhere near clear. Briesachei says, “It’s probably between 3 feet deep down in it’s lowest area.”

For people who have lived in Point Township all their lives, flooded streets are nothing new. “In the winter, in the spring it will happen again, and sometimes even the summer,” said Breisachei about dealing with flooding every year.

Posey County EMA said no homes have been damaged from flooding so far and they are keeping a close eye on water levels throughout the county.

Comments

comments