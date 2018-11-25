Home Indiana Evansville People In Evansville Enjoy The Last Of The Warm Weather November 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Parts of the Tri-State basked in the sun today before the cold weather creeps in.

With temperatures expected to drop in the new few hours, people were out and about throughout the Tri-State taking advantage of the unseasonably warmer weather. The riverfront and Mickey’s Kingdom were 2 popular destinations for people looking to enjoy what could be the last taste of 60 degree weather for the rest of the year.

Jonathon Robinson, who was enjoying the weather in Downtown Evansville this afternoon, stated, “The scenery never gets old. I can guarantee I’ve ridden these streets a hundred times and it never gets old to me. I always enjoy coming back.”

While Blythe Battram, explained, “We’ve been making sure to get outside everyday and go explore different places and go run in the woods. There’s always something different to see and new people to meet. It’s great. I love it.”

Several people were along the River riding bikes and scooters and even had their dogs along side them soaking up the sun. Mickey’s Kingdom was busy throughout the day with kids on swings and running throughout the playground.

