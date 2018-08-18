People Come Together For Super Polluters Tour

Nearly 30 people from different parts of the state are coming together to tour their electric utilities coal plants throughout the weekend.

“We want these companies to wake up. We want these legislators to wake up,” says Doris Jones, tour participant.

One of their stops included the backyard of Bob Zaricki in Chandler. Zaricki is a solar homeowner and says it’s not great living in an area known for pollution.

“I think it would be disturbing to anybody to hear that about their hometown,” says Zaricki. “Particularly those, we have children and grandchildren and that really is pretty sad commentary on what’s happening in this area as far as our health is concerned.”

Members of the Sierra Club and other organizations spoke with various doctors and live-streamed their visits. Oher Indiana residents visiting the area say being in a so called sacrifice zone is eye-opening.

“I mean Indianapolis in itself is surrounded by power plants and they are pumping pollution into the air as well, but going to Petersburg and going to Evansville, it’s a true awakening,” says Jones.

Organizers say Southwest Indiana has four super polluters that give off millions of pounds of toxic pollutions damaging the air, water, and land.

“It really is very detrimental and kids deserve to grow up in a really good environment, in a really good home,” says Jones. “And companies like IPL [Indiana Power & Light] is doing all this and it’s not helping, it’s hurting.”

They say they want the major coal burning power plants to use alternative resources.

“I see it as Indiana becoming more forward thinking and looking at what other states are doing, other parts of the world,” says Rock Emmert, tour organizer and participant. “And getting on board with solar energy and other renewable energies.”

The group will continue their tour tomorrow outside of Alcoa and Vectren’s Warrick plant as well as Indiana-Michigan Power’s Rockport plant.

