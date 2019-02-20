People Brace for Flooding in Union County

Some communities across the Tri-State are seeing quite a bit of rainfall and in Kentucky people have to deal with flooding.

Sturgis and surrounding towns have seen several feet of flooding leaving local officials and residents to figure out what’s next as more rain is expected to fall.

“Yeah it’s kind of coming quick. Once it starts coming up, it comes up pretty fast,” says Tammy Dempsey, Union County resident.

Road after road closed due to the high waters.

“That’s actually like a bean field below the bluff so all of this should not have water,” says Dempsey. “We’ve had to move things up toward the higher ground just to keep everything from getting washed away.”

KYTC reported 12 road closures throughout Union County due to high water. Among those roads, Highway 923 and 1508 that are deep in water from the Ohio River.

“This is actually a circle drive. It circles all the way around which as you can tell you can’t drive around the circle,” says Dempsey.

Sturgis Public Works officials say there are around seven flood gates that were put up earlier this week and will stay up as long as rain is expected.

Something Dempsey is also preparing for.

“We’ll have to sand bag it if we get very very much more we’ll have to sandbag to keep it from coming into the garage,” says Dempsey.

Public works officials say they plan on possibly making more sand bags to distribute around town. People are always reminded to stay off any roads that have high water.

