Pentecost Sunday Ceremony

People from across the region will be heading to Evansville Sunday for the Pentecost. A Pentecost service will be held at the Bethany Apostolic Church in honor of the Holy Spirit descending to earth.

Members of the church are hopeful someone may receive the gift of the Holy Ghost with the evidence of speaking in tongues. According to members of the church, the Pentecost ceremony dates back to the beginning of the church and now the ceremony travels from church to church each year.

G.W. Frazier Sr. says, “It moves from church to church and so happened this year of 2017, we’re the host of this Pentecostal service.”

Services will be held at Bethany Apostolic Church at 11A.M. and 5P.M. Sunday.

