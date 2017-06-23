Pentatonix Member, Owensboro Native Honored at ROMP Fest

It’s a homecoming for Kevin Olusola.

“Owensboro is the place that raised me,” said Olusola.

He’s a member of the acapella group Pentatonix.

At ROMP Friday, city officials honored the Grammy-award winning artist by proclaiming June 23rd, 2017 ‘Kevin Olusola Day’ in Owensboro. But, that’s not it. Olusola was also honored with a plaque on the Owensboro Walk of Fame.

“To be recognized for those things that were started here and I‘ve just taken with me and try to utilize it on a bigger scale,” said Olusola. “It really means the world to me. I’m so thankful.”

Those who have known Olusola along his journey to stardom say, fame hasn’t changed him.

“He’s never used his talent to elevate himself but, instead to lift others up,” said a former teacher of Olusola. “And that’s Kevin in a nutshell.”

At just 28 years old, Olusola isn’t slowing down.

Members of Pentatonix are trying their hands at solo careers. Leaving some speculating the end of the band is near, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We love what we do. We love our music,” said Olusola. “We’re gonna be on tour soon in August and I know we’re definitely going to be working on some more Christmas stuff and another original album. So definitely expect a lot more from us.”

Olusola also mentioned he’s working on a solo album, but don’t have a release date just yet.



