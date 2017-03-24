Home Illinois Pension Debt on the Rise for Illinois March 24th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Illinois Pinterest

Pension debt is rising for Illinois residents. Every resident is expected to pay $56,000 to go towards local pensions.

Pension programs like health insurance have yet to be paid for, putting it into question how the state will make ends meet.



The state of Illinois has nearly $270 billion in pension commitments, with $56 billion of that just for unfunded health insurance guarantees.

Wallet Hub conducted a study claiming Illinois is the most taxed state in the nation.

The state debt has increased by almost $60 billion since 2010.

