Pension Battle Over Kentucky’s Retirement Systems

Kentucky Republican Governor Matt Bevin is appealing a circuit judge’s decision striking down changes to the state’s retirement systems.

Bevin’s attorney is asking the state supreme court to take the case and bypass the state court appeals. Senate Bill 151 passed earlier this year, changing the state’s struggling retirement systems.

Those changes include moving all new teacher hires into a hybrid plan and limiting how they can use sick days to calculate their retirement benefits.

In June, a judge struck down the law saying that it violated the State Constitution because the bill did not get three readings over three days.

