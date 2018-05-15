Home Indiana Pennyrile Drug Task Force Working to Find Alternative Funding May 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Local drug task forces are hanging on by a thread as federal funding for the programs has been frozen. The Justice Assistance Grant Program funds these groups around the country but without this money, they might cease to exist.

In 2017, the JAG fund gave drug task forces in Illinois $6.5 million, $3.3 million went to Indiana and Kentucky received a little over $2 million.

Law enforcement agencies and specifically these narcotics task force groups are fighting a tough battle against the opioid crisis, overdoses, and the drug trade.

One group that receives funding from the JAG program is the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force. Right now, the cities involved in the PNTF, are working to find alternative funding so it can keep fighting the drug problem.

Henderson officials may turn to the fiscal court to help find money for the PNTF.

