Home Indiana Penny Marshall, director of “A League of their Own”, dies at age 75 December 18th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Penny Marshall, who starred as Laverne in “Laverne & Shirley” and directed “A League of their Own” has died.

Marshall was one of the top grossing female directors in Hollywood of all time.

She became the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than 100 million dollars with big” in 1988.

She died at her California home on Monday, from complications from diabetes.

Marshall was 75.

Comments

comments