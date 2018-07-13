Home Indiana Pence Family Gas Stations Costs Indiana Taxpayers Millions July 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois taxpayers have shelled out millions of dollars over the past decade to clean up 85 contaminated sites that were once owned by vice president Mike Pence’s family.

Those sites belong to Kiel Brothers Oil Company which the family owned until it filed for bankruptcy in the early 2000s. The company went out of business in 2004 and many of its facilities were abandoned.

Over time the underground tanks leaked toxic chemicals into the groundwater, wells, and soil. So far Indiana has spent at least $21 million or an average of about $500,000 per site.

Even though the company no longer exists Kiel Brothers remain one of the top 10 recipients of state money.

Officials say work is nowhere near finished and taxpayers will likely be on the hook for years to come.

