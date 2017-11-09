Home Indiana Pence Discusses Tax Reform in the Hoosier State November 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Vice President Mike Pence was back home in Indiana Thursday talking about the Republican effort to overhaul the tax code. Pence met with business leaders at TKO Graphix in Plainfield just outside Indianapolis.

Pence took part in a roundtable discussion and gave a speech focused on the GOP effort to change the tax code. Pence and President Trump have both visited the Hoosier state recently trying to get Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly to support their plan.

The tax overhaul has been pitched by Republicans as a way to spur long-term economic growth and job creation. “Congress is making steady progress on what Trump believes will be a middle-class miracle. Tax cuts focused on working families, small businesses. Focused on making American businesses more competitive,” says Pence.

Donnelly is up for re-election next year, and Indiana went for Trump by almost 20 points during the 2016 election.



