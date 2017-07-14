PEF Presents Summer Musical ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

The cast of a local summer musical provided 44News a sneak peek of an upcoming production. The Public Education Foundation puts on a summer musical each year, featuring students from the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation and beyond. This year’s musical is Thoroughly Modern Millie.

This musical opened its first show on Thursday, July 13th at 7 p.m., but you can still catch the performance through Sunday, July 16th. Each performance will be at 7 p.m. except for Sunday’s matinee show at 2 p.m.

Prices vary for students and adults, which range from from $6.50 to $18.50.

To buy tickets you can go to the Old National Events Plaza box office, or by calling the Old National Events Plaza at 812-435-5770, ext. 211 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.





