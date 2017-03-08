Pedicab is Making its Way to Evansville

Residents could see pedicabs on the streets of Evansville soon. Mary Allen, the owner of Sixth Street Soapery, is looking for the city’s approval to operate these two pedal-operated vehicles.

Mary Allen says she is seeking a Pedal Cab Permit with the Board of Public Safety. She hopes to debut this service in early April for an event in Haynies Corner.

The first private event will be the Mayor’s Fundraiser this Friday.

To be a part of this service contact Mary Allen at Evansville Pedicab Facebook Page or email her at evanvillepedicab@gmail.com.

Photo Courtesy of Rachel Matthew Photography

