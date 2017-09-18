Pediatricians Offer Advice on Youth Tattoos

The American Academy of Pediatrics announces its first recommendations about youth tattoos. Study authors say teens should talk over their decisions with their parents first before getting inked.

There are other risks involved with getting tattoos, including serious infection. The report suggests people should research a tattoo shop.

The study also says 76 percent of people admit their body art has interfered with their job search. That’s something local tattoo artists say is something people want ink will have to consider.

“I mean that’s just the kind of world we live in. You know they will judge you about having them on your face, especially I discourage that. But this one girl I did put a tattoo on her face and I tried to talk her out of it. And now she’s in movies. So that worked out,” says Assistant Tattoo Manager Nick Roblin.

The report also suggests individuals to make sure their immunizations are up to date and check if any medication will compromise their immunity to infection

