Pedestrian Killed after Deadly Crash in Harrisburg

A Saline County, Illinois man is life-flighted to an Evansville hospital following a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened near the intersection of East Sloan Street and South Commercial Street in Harrisburg.

Dispatch says reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian came in around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the roadway.

The 53-year-old man from Harrisburg was life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where he was later pronounced dead.

His name is not being released until the family is notified.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man walked into the road and was hit by a vehicle.

This crash is still under investigation. No arrests or charges have been made at this time.

