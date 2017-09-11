Home Indiana Pedestrian Killed During Accident In Washington September 11th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana

One person is dead and one person faces charges following a hit and run incident in Washington, Indiana.

The Washington Police Department says it was called to an accident on State Street Sunday morning. When officers arrived they found 78 yer old Joseph of Washington dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police arrested 29 year old Ryan Wiscaver of Washington and charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Few other details about the incident are being released.

