Kentucky Pedestrian Injured after being Hit by Vehicle in Madisonville July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor

Madisonville Police are investigating a pedestrian involved accident. It happened on South Main Street near the intersection of Court Street early Wednesday morning.

Police say the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when the driver, 60-year-old Richard Salmon, hit her.

The victim hurt her arm and went to the hospital to be treated.

There’s no word on if any charges will be filed.

