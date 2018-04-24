Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Hit By Vehicle

A Henderson man is hospitalized after being hit by vehicle. Larry Townsend, 69, suffered life threatening injuries after witnesses say he walked in front of a vehicle.

The accident happened at the intersection of 5th Street and North Green Street last night around 8:00.

Henderson Police say Norvell Harris, 72, was driving southbound on N. Green Street when Townsend ran in front of his vehicle.

Townsend was crossing the intersection from the east side, walking west. Harris could not stop in time and hit Townsend.

Two witnesses told police Townsend stepped in front of Harris’s vehicle.

Townsend was taken to an area hospital, where he has life threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized at this time.

