Pedestrian Hit on Highway 66

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian was walking on Highway 66 on March 30th when the incident happened. The pedestrian was identified as Roger Seaton of Hawesville, Kentucky.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Mark A. Hess of Bristow, Indiana. Hess was traveling west on Highway 66 toward Troy when he struck Seaton.

A deputy found Seaton lying unconscious in a ditch and was rushed to Perry County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is an ongoing investigation.

