Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle While Crossing Street in Henderson

A Henderson man is being treated for injuries after he was hit by a car on December 10th.

Police say Stanley Puckett was crossing the street just after 9:00PM near Clay and South Streets when he reportedly stepped out in front of a car.

The driver, Zachary Dossett of Henderson, told police he was unable to stop in time and collided with Puckett.

Puckett was taken to St. Vincent in Evansville to be treated for his injuries which are reported to be non-life threatening.

