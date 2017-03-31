44News | Evansville, IN

Pedestrian Deaths on the Rise in the Hoosier State

Pedestrian Deaths on the Rise in the Hoosier State

March 31st, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Governors Highway Safety Association has a new report showing that nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed in America last year. According to the Association, pedestrian deaths have gone up 11% since 2015.

State officials are searching for answers as Indiana State Police say a projected 95 pedestrians were killed in 2015. Experts say this increase in deaths is due to distractions, and everyone should pay attention to their surroundings.

Indy Walkways is partnering with city officials to ensure walking is more viable in Indiana. More information can be found at Indy Walkways.

Maggie Lamaster

44News Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.