Pedestrian Deaths on the Rise in the Hoosier State

The Governors Highway Safety Association has a new report showing that nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed in America last year. According to the Association, pedestrian deaths have gone up 11% since 2015.

State officials are searching for answers as Indiana State Police say a projected 95 pedestrians were killed in 2015. Experts say this increase in deaths is due to distractions, and everyone should pay attention to their surroundings.

Indy Walkways is partnering with city officials to ensure walking is more viable in Indiana. More information can be found at Indy Walkways.

