Pearl Laundry & Cleaners Closes, East Side Store Remains Open

Friday marked the end of the line for a century old dry cleaning location in downtown Evansville.

Peal Cleaners announced earlier this month it would be downsizing.

All but one of the Pearl Laundry and Cleaners locations are shutting down.

The business opened up back in 1896 on West Franklin Street.

One location will be staying open at Vogel and North Burkhardt Road.

The company says only a handful of employees will make the transition to the east side store.



Comments

comments