Peace Zone is a peer-run recovery center in Evansville helping people struggling with mental health issues.

The non-profit organization has two upcoming fundraisers this spring.

The 6th Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday, March 30th from 9 AM to 3 PM at 410 Mulberry Street in Evansville.

The Peace Zone Recovery Run is on April 27th. It’s a 5K/1K family fun run, and you can click here to register.

