Payless ShoeSource Closing Stores Nationwide

Payless ShoeSource is joining the list of retail chains, closing stores and filing for bankruptcy.

The company plans to close up to 500 stores as it reorganizes the business.

They have 4,000 stores and about 22,000 employees worldwide.

In Indiana there are more than 50 payless stores, more than 30 in Kentucky, and more than 100 in Illinois, but there is no word on whether any of them will be affected.

The discount footwear chain could file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week.

