Payless ShoeSource is the latest brick and mortar store to fall victim to bankruptcy.

The company is planning to close 2,300 of its 2,700 stores.

This comes after Payless unsuccessfully tried to find a buyer but failed to do so.

Over the past year, Sears and Kmart tried to regroup under slimmer footprints which is also what happened to Toys R Us and Bon Ton.

Comments

comments