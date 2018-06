Home Indiana Paving Work on Boehne Camp Road Wraps Up Tuesday June 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Work on Boehne Camp Road continues Tuesday as crews follow up on a project to keep the area from flooding.

Vanderburgh County workers were out paving a lane earlier Monday and will pave the second lane Tuesday. People who live along the route are allowed to drive through the construction zone.

They’re asking anyone else to avoid the area.

Crews expect the road to fully open by the end of the day Tuesday.

Comments

comments