The contractor plans to close the US 60 eastbound right turn lane to the Kentucky 425 Henderson Bypass. The contractor plans to close the Kentucky 425 Bypass left turn lane to US 60 westbound.

Crews will be working on upgrades, and the closures could last for up to two weeks.

If you’re passing through that area, be on the lookout for flaggers and equipment, and it’s wise to expect delays.

Comments

comments