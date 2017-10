Home Kentucky Henderson Paving Continues Along U.S. 60 Near Henderson Community College October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is paving along the U.S. 60 work zone near Henderson Community College. The work is scheduled to take about two days.

This is part of a project to widen Highway 60 to four lanes with a center U-turn lane.

The entire project should be complete by October 13th.

