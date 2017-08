Home Kentucky Paving Begins on KY 69 in Hancock County August 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Paving work begins along a stretch of Kentucky 69 in Hancock County.

Contractors are working along Kentucky 69 from Bates Hollow Road northward to the Hancock County Court Square.

Traffic is down to one lane with flaggers in the area.

The project should take between two and three weeks.

Comments

comments