Pavement Repairs To Cause Lane Restrictions Along Lloyd Expressway April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Some pavement repairs are set to begin along State Road 62 in Evansville later this month. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the eastbound driving lane of SR 62 from the Posey County line to Rosenberger Avenue will be closed for pavement improvements, including patching and paving. This work is set to begin on Monday, April 30th.

During this time, the eastbound driving lane will be closed, but the passing lane will remain open.

Drivers should expect a shift in lanes once the work is completed in the driving lane.

This project is an effort to repave this section of roadway in both the east and westbound lanes.

Work is expected to last until September.

