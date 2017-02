Bob Jarrett with Winetree Liquors goes Inside the Community to help everyone get ready for their weekend Super Bowl parties.

Jarrett says for Super Bowl, he recommends the following themed drinks:

– Boston Cream Pie for the Patriots fans

– Georgia Tailgate Tea for Falcon fans

Jarrett also shares his recommendations for wine and the best craft beers that go with buffalo wings, meatballs and BBQ.

