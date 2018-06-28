Home Indiana Evansville Patriotic Festivals and Air Shows to Highlight ShrinersFest June 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Opening ceremony’s got underway about an hour ago but people have been out here since 9 a.m. Thursday. This year’s festival honors the men and women of our armed forces, and for those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend our nation. It’s a time for the community to come together to have some summer fun along the Ohio River.

“People want a summer festival in downtown Evansville and the numbers kind of show that every year, we get a good turnout. The air show is a great pull for people,” says ShrinersFest spokesperson Dale Thomas.

Plenty of great food, drinks, games, and this year’s festival has some new additions like a talent show and a Ms. ShrinersFest pageant and more.

“A 5k run on Saturday morning, it’s a community event, so we want to do those types of community things, we’re a community organization,” says Thomas.

Thomas says they try to outdo themselves each and every year. The air show will be three hours long and feature many unique aircraft. Practice begins Friday ahead of Saturday’s big show. This year features f-16 vipers and harriers.

“For people who have not seen a harrier, it’s a vertical takeoff jet, so they’ll come flying down here and stop in front of the riverfront here and to see a jet stop is pretty impressive,” says Bob Reutter.

Also, officials want visitors to be extra prepared for the heat and humidity. Medical teams will carry water and ice down rags through the festival to help anyone who gets too hot.

“If they need help we can bring them into the shrine, we have rehab areas set up on the second floor, air-conditioned and if necessary we have the transportation to get them to medical facilities,” says Thomas.

Dale says they are expecting anywhere from 30 to 50,000 people at any point this weekend. The long-anticipated air show features a blockbuster lineup Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

