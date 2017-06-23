Home Indiana Patriot Chevrolet Buick GMC Wins National Award Friday June 23rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Patriot Chevrolet Buick GMC in Princeton wins a big national award Friday.

The company was awarded with the Buick GMC Mark of Excellence Award for being in the top 10% in the nation for Buick and GMC in growth and customer satisfaction.

This prestigious award is presented to each division of GMC annually to the top-performing Buick and GMC dealers in the country.

To win this award, patriot Buick GMC was required to meet or exceed its divisional sales, as well as all of the Mark of Excellence Criteria when it comes to customer satisfaction, sales and maintenance work.

