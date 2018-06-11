Patrick Rudd Project to Host UK Athletic Director

The Patrick Rudd Project will have Mitch Barnhart, University of Kentucky Cheerleaders, for lunch during their tour of the Western Kentucky region.

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 19th from 11:30AM to 1:30 PM at the Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Henderson, Kentucky.

Barnhart has been the Athletic Director at the University of Kentucky since 2002. Barnhart signed a 10-year extension on his contract in 2016 that will keep him at Kentucky until 2022.

He was named Division I Athletic Director of the Year in 2015 by his peers.

In January, the UK cheerleaders won their 23rd national title at the Universal Cheerleaders Association competition. This years win was the 3rd win in a row for the cheer squad.

The Patrick Rudd Project and University of Kentucky are both supporters of our Veterans and are looking forward to spending time with each other on June 19th.

