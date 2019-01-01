Patoka Woman Faces Drug Charges

A Patoka woman is taken to jail, and she’s facing a number of drug charges.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Cargal, 37, was arrested Sunday around 1 p.m. for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Deputy Jennifer Loesch pulled Cargal over for an improper lane change onto US 41 from Hart Street.

Deputy Loesch says she could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, so they performed a roadside drug investigation.

Cargal was taken to the Gibson County Jail, and she’s facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession

of Paraphernalia.

She has since posted a $750 bond.

