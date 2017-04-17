Patoka Township Seeks Gold Course Purchase

Patoka Township may be trying to purchase the golf course at the Princeton Country Club.

This is an effort to keep the country club in business.

Patoka Township is working with the owners of the club to come up with a deal, in which current owners would still operate the course.

The country club is sitting on 60 acres, and the township is willing to spend more than $200,000 on the course.



A meeting will be held Wednesday at the Patoka Township Office in Princeton to discuss the topic.

