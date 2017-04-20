Patoka Township Purchases Princeton Country Club

In a move that helps secure the future of the Princeton Country Club, Patoka Township’s advisory board agreed to purchase the club’s land. Country Club spokesman Chuck Kennard confirmed the club’s 28 stockholders approved the offer last week.

Princeton Country Club will continue to operate the course.

Patoka Township will pay over $200,000 for the 60 acre property. They will additionally pay liability insurance for operations and lease the property for $1 per year in a 15-year renewable lease agreement.

