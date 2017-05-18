Patoka River Jammed By Logs

A large log and debris has the Patoka River jammed.

The Army Corp of engineer says the water is not flowing freely, and heavy rains could cause flooding and possibly damage upstream.

The Patoka River Conservancy is gradually breaking log jams but with all the heavy rain they have more work to do this year than usual.

They also say the increase in jams is costing them more money to do removal.

The Corp of Engineer is now working now with the conservancy to get a grant that would help fund the clean-up.

