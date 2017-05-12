Home Indiana Patoka Residents Under Boil Advisory Until Wednesday May 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Patoka residents now have water after a major leak eliminated the town’s water supply for several hours Friday morning. City officials located the leak shortly before 12 p.m.

Anyone who needed water during the morning hours had to travel to city hall to fill buckets of water from a tanker provided by the Fire Department.

City Hall also provided bottled water to residents in need. City officials said the leak was caused by a large amount of rain, and running water eroding a pipe in town.

Fire Chief Mike Berry said, “We finally found the leak back there on the west side of town. We’ve got it isolated now where it crosses a creek down there. The river came up and forced it out and then something either hit or exposed like that started leaking.”

Patoka City official said a precautionary boil advisory will be in effect through the weekend until Wednesday.

