Patoka Lake Customers to See Water Rate Increase December 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Ferdinand Town Council met in executive session to talk about raising the water rate.

Customers will already see an increase because the Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District is raising its rate more than 15 percent next spring. Now Ferdinand town leaders are adding to the increase.

Council members say water main breaks have been a major issue over the last few years and repairing them has dug into the town’s reserve fund.

Ferdinand Town Council Vice President Debbie Johnson says, “Unfortunately with, like I said, our regional water carrier passing down their rate, and the water tower maintenance, and other infrastructure projects, we have to increase our rates. We’re not looking at a major change. Some people will think it is. But overall, the projects that we need we think that’s the max amount we’ll need to have, at least for right now.”

Customers can expect about an $8 increase on their bills by the end of March.

