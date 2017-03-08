Home Indiana Patoka Bridge Planter Project Accepting Donations, Seeking Volunteers March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is accepting donations and seeking volunteers for its Patoka River Bridge Planter project. Patoka 2000 is a project designed to keep the area beautiful by planting summer flowers in planters along the river bridge and decorative flags. The planters are spruced up with live flowers three times a year and flags are rotated as well.

Patoka 2000 is seeking donations from residents and business throughout the community to help maintain these planters along the Patoka River Bridge. Anyone can make a donation, payable to Patoka 2000, and make a tribute to a cause or make it in honor of someone.

In addition to the donations, Patoka 2000 is looking for volunteers who could give about an hour of their time each week to help water the planters throughout the summer months.

Deadline for donations for Patoka 2000 is May 1st at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547. If you have questions about this project or about the donations, call 812-482-6866.

