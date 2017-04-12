Home Indiana Evansville Pathway Panel Helps Bridge the Gap from High School to a Career April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Young Hoosiers getting ready to graduate from high school often need help getting on the right path. That’s why the Indiana Youth Institute held a post-secondary pathway panel discussion.

It’s a way for school counselors, educators, and employers to come together to help bridge the gap from high school to a career. Organizers said, there are different paths, and they want seniors to know all of their options.

IYI Tracy Butler said, “The ultimate goal is that more kids have access and information about the many pathways they have available to them after high school, so they don’t feel locked into going down one particular pathway.”

Whether it’s college, a technical program, or just a full-time job right out of high school…the Youth Institute wants students to have all of the information they need.

The panel discussion wraps up at 3 p.m.

