Path of Darkness Brings Possible Gridlock, Business

In 90 days a once in a lifetime event will move directly over part of southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Kentucky transportation officials expect drivers as far south as Houston and as far north as Detroit to make their way along Interstate 69 for the total solar eclipse. Travel and safety agencies are looking at the logistics and the possibility for gridlock on 69 and other heavily traveled roads.

The period of darkness varies but experts are calling areas of Hopkins County ground zero with just shy of three minutes in the dark.

Many hotels have a three night minimum for the days leading up to the solar eclipse and rooms are going for $500 a night.

Madisonville is taking advantage by planning several events that Friday through the weekend.

